Musketeers take game one in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers defeat Omaha 2-0 on Saturday in game one of the best of three opening round series.

Sioux City broke the scoreless tie in the first period. Ben Doran stole the puck in the Omaha zone and found the back of the net. That gave the Musketeers a 1-0 lead.

The Muskies double their lead in the second period. Shai Buium scores just three minutes in and the Musketeers lead 2-0.

That would be all the scoring Sioux City would need because Akira Schmid had another great performance. He stopped all 25 Omaha shots, notching the shutout.

Game two between Sioux City and Omaha is Sunday at 4:05 in Omaha.