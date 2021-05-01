No injuries after house fire in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - No one was injured after a fire broke out at a house in South Sioux City this afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 this afternoon.

Officials with the South Sioux City said they were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The Sioux City Fire Department and Dakota City fire were on the scene for mutual aid.

"We had heavy fire on the front corner of the house. That's where a lot of the damage is. When we arrived everybody was out of the house already. The fire got up into the attic and went the whole length of the attic," said Kevin Eischeid , South Sioux City Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.