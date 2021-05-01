Protestors gather to call for justice after a 73-year old woman with dementia was arrested

Protesters gathered in Loveland, CO today calling for police reform after seeing the controversial arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

Body camera video of the arrest last summer shows officers forcing Karen Garner to the ground and putting her in handcuffs.

A lawsuit filed on her behalf alleges she suffered a broken arm and dislocated shoulder.

The lawsuit states she'd just come from a nearby store where she tried to leave without paying for about $14 worth of items.

Protesters want better training for officers when dealing with people with disabilities and mental health issues.

After the lawsuit was filed, the police department announced the three officers involved in Garner's arrest and booking were no longer on the force.