Red Flag Warning until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA

AND SOUTHWEST IOWA…

* Affected Area…In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,

Pottawattamie and Mills. In Nebraska, Thurston, Wayne, Boone,

Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,

Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,

Lancaster, Cass and Saline.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 16 percent.

* Impacts…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&