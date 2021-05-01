Red Flag Warning from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Buena Vista County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 003, 013, 014, 020, 021, 022, 031, AND 032…

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zones 003, 013, 014, 020, 021,

022, 031, and 032.

* WIND…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY…as low as 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&