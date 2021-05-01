Shooting at a mall near Seattle leaves two injured

TUKWILA, WA (NBC) - A gunman opened fire inside a shopping mall Saturday near Seattle injuring two people.

Police say they found two victims with injuries as they cleared the Southcenter Mall in Tukwila just south of Seattle.

Police warned people to avoid the area as they searched the mall.

One shopper told the Associated Press that he was in a cosmetics store with his wife when he heard six or seven shots.

The couple then moved to the back of the store as employees directed them to a certain area.

Deputies later cleared the store but they stayed inside waiting for police to clear the rest of the mall.

No word on the condition of those who were injured, and no reports of any arrests.