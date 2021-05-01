Sioux City’s Re-Event allows for safe disposals of electronics, batteries and more

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Folks pulled out their old electronics and dropped them off at the Long Lines Family Rec center today for Sioux City's annual Re-Event.

People could drop off Electronics, batteries, lightbulbs and styrofoam.

Leaders with the event say those types of things don't belong in your curbside garbage can.

Sara Steussy, Chair of Sioux City's Environmental Advisory Board said while you shouldn't throw them out, they can be disposed of if you get them to the right place.

"There are materials in electronics that are not good for our environment, as well as CFL lightbulbs, By bringing them to this event here today they are disposed of properly and parts are recycled if possible," said Steussy.

Steussy added if you couldn't make it today the Citizen's Convenience Center takes those kinds of items year-round.