Sioux Gateway Airport undergoes disaster training drill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You never know when disaster is going to hit… but you can practice for one.

Practice is exactly what the Sioux Gateway Airport, 185th Air Refueling Wing, and other local agencies did today at their Triennial Full-Scale Airport Exercise.

Every three years the Sioux Gateway Airport is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to run a disaster training drill.

Officials said the drill is a way to prove their ability to deal with a large aircraft type disaster.

"It gives the emergency responders the best chance to have the best results. You know everybody's got a plan on paper and that plan on paper has to be kind of tried out sometimes and this is the best opportunity to do that," said Mike Collett, Assistant City Manager.

Many different organizations were involved with the exercise from the airport and the 185th Air Refueling Wing to local fire departments and local hospitals.

"This is an opportunity to put a variety of skills and subjects that we cover in our training, we put all of the all of that together into one big exercise," said Mike Albrecht, Fire Cheif of 185th Air Refueling Wing.

Students served as "victims" in the exercise helping first responders get first-hand practice.

"We can't do it without the volunteers. We need these volunteers to make us better at what we do. If we're dealing with say some type of a rescue mannequin and just an inanimate type of object that we're going to rescue you know it's just not the same. Having that level of realism is is very important to us," said Albrecht.

Preparing for the possibility of a real-life disaster.

"Just know that everybody's out here works towards being ready and Sioux City is known for being ready and we just want to further that mission," said Collett.

"It's just it's been a great effort and in my 21 and a half years here it's the best-organized disaster drill I've seen the airport put together," said Albrecht.