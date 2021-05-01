Somali lawmakers reverse president’s extended stay in power

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The controversial two-year term extension for Somalia’s president has evaporated after intense public pressure. The lower house of parliament has approved his request to instead support efforts to organize the country’s long-delayed national election. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed asked the lawmakers to reverse their decision last month to extend his time in office. The extension was blasted by the Senate as illegal and opposed by soldiers who took up key positions in the capital and clashed with other security forces. Those soldiers remain on the streets of Mogadishu and some wary residents are hesitating to return home.