Turkey adds cryptocurrency exchanges to terror funding rules

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has added cryptocurrency exchanges to a list of firms covered by terror financing and money laundering rules. A presidential decree published Saturday makes “crypto asset service providers” responsible for seeing their assets are not used illegally. The decree followed a ban on using cryptocurrencies for making payments taking in effect in Turkey on Friday. Turkish authorities last month launched fraud investigations into two cryptocurrency exchanges, Thodex and Vebitcoin. The investigations initially led to the arrests of 83 people after customers complained of not being able to access their funds. Turks have been increasingly attracted by cryptocurrencies to protect against the decline of the lira and double digit inflation.