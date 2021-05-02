3 wounded in shooting ambush in Israeli-occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gunmen have opened fire from a passing car at Israelis standing at a major intersection in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Rescue officials and news reports say three people were injured, two of them seriously. The reports say there were at least two people in the assailants’ car, which had Palestinian license plates. The attackers escaped and officials were said to be pursuing them. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack at Tapuah junction in the central West Bank. In recent years, Palestinians have carried out a series of shooting and car-ramming attacks, most of them attributed to so-called “lone wolf” assailants.