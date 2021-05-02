Aberdeen student qualifies for international science fair

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen high school student’s science fair project that looks at creating a collagen protein so it could be used to make replacement ligaments has earned him a trip to an international contest. Roncalli senior Simon Bickford set out with the goal of taking a gene from a sample of DNA and eventually induce bacteria to make the protein with that gene. With enough of that protein, ligaments can be grown, which can then be used for replacements in humans. The Aberdeen American News reports that Bickford Bickford will give virtual presentations this week at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.