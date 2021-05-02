China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China says its aiircraft carrier group has recently conducted routine annual exercises in the South China Sea, after Beijing criticized the U.S. for sending Navy ships into the strategic area. The Chinese Defense Ministry last week urged the U.S. to restrain its front-line forces in the air and seas near China. It said U.S. reconnaissance aircraft and warships have become more active around China since President Biden took office. The South China Sea is particularly contentious because China’s smaller neighbors also have competing claims to one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety. China has constructed several man-made islands in the disputed waters in what the U.S. says is a move to militarize the area.