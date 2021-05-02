Highways, state lawmakers, local grants all impacted by 2020 Census data

(KWWL) -- The 2020 Census data released this week indicates a similar pattern for Iowa.

"You want to be growing in population. You want everyone to be counted," said Charles Connerly, a professor of urban and regional planning and director of the School of Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Iowa.

Connerly notes the importance of the census when it comes to determining funding and congressional representatives for each state, however, he also believes its more like a report card.

"It really is, in some ways, a great report on how we're doing. Not just the money we may get from the federal government, but how are we doing as a state to get people to come here," Connerly said.

Often hearing from local employers about a lack of applicants, Connerly described it in simple logic: to grow the workforce you need population growth and to have that, you need to make your state an attractive place to move to.

While Iowa did see a growth of 4.7% in population between 2010 and 2020, the state lags behind the national average of 7.4%, the lowest growth has been since the 1930s.

Iowa's population has grown a handful of percentage points every 10 years since 2000, following a 4.7% decrease in population recorded in 1990.

Each census is about more than just knowing the population. Data from the bureau determines how funding is distributed throughout the county. The federal Department of Transportation says more than $675 billion dollars are spent each year for transportation services. Money tied directly to census statistics include the DOT's Highway Planning and Construction program and community grants from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

"We're living on borrowed time as far as our infrastructure is concerned," said Connerly. "We have lots of bridges and they're not doing so well, they're in serious trouble."

Iowa has long been thought to have some of the worst infrastructure in the country, a report from the Biden administration giving the state a C rating. Although, much of the country may be in the same boat as no state got higher than a C+ in that report.

Over the past 50 years, Iowa has lost a seat in Congress every other decennial census. In 2010, Iowa lost a seat in the US house, putting the state at it's current number of 4 house representatives.

Tim Hagle, a University of Iowa professor of political science, says he didn't expect to a lose a seat from this census.

Texas, Florida, and some western states all saw some substantial growth in this census. If that trend continues, Iowa could lose a seat in the future.

"It's very possible that next time around in 2030 that if we don't pickup or if the population of the United States grows even faster we could be in danger of losing another congressional seat," Hagle said.

Another challenge for Iowa this year is the delay in the release of the census data. A deadline of September 15th for redistricting Iowa's legislative and congressional districts will likely not be met as the data needed for such a process has to reflect specific populations in Iowa's 99 counties. That data isn't expected to be ready until August.

State lawmakers have been watching the process closely. Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley said legislators are working with the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, who is in charge of creating the maps to "determine what options are available."

“Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process is considered one of the fairest in all 50 states. With the delay in census data, we’re working with the Legislative Services Agency to determine what options are available and how to best proceed and ensure that we can maintain the integrity of our highly-praised redistricting process in Iowa.” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley

Iowa code indicates that if the legislature cannot complete the maps by the Sept. 15th deadline, then the responsibility falls to the Iowa Supreme Court who's stated if that happens it would “cause the state to be apportioned into senatorial and representative districts to comply with the requirements of the constitution prior to December 31.”

Hagle offered some predictions for what's likely to occur since the common trend is that more people have been moving to urban areas rather than rural ones.

"We'll probably see the 4th congressional district grow a little bit, the 3rd shrink a little bit, and the 1st and 2nd probably shrink a little bit too depending on how big the 4th congressional district has to grow," Hagle said.

Univ. of Iowa Officer of Governmental Relations

“It is good news that the U.S. Census Bureau is taking another step toward updating information critical to the districting and reapportionment process. “Fair maps require the best possible data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Iowans need fair maps and a fair redistricting process so voters can pick their legislators instead of legislators picking their voters.” Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls

What's unique about the process is that population is the major thing considered in regards to creating the maps.

In a 2010 article by the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, senior legal counsel for the LSA, Edwin Cook, said, "The thing that makes us unique to most states is basically we don't take into account any political information."