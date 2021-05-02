May 2: Nebraska reports over 653,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 653,287 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 8,654 since yesterday.

According to the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 44% of Nebraska's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,436,553 vaccine doses. As of Sunday morning, 181,326 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 220,127 positive cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 170,504 have recovered.

There are currently 134 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus.

So far, there have been 2,245 virus-related deaths in Nebraska. No additional deaths were reported on May 2.

