Musketeers top Omaha and finish off series sweep

OMAHA, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers defeated the Omaha Lancers 2-1 on Sunday night. The Musketeers win the opening round playoff series 2-0.

Sioux City opened the scoring just over two minutes into the game. Chase Bradley scored on the power play to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead.

The score stayed the same until the second period when Cam Mitchell puts Omaha on the board with a goal. That ties the game, 1-1.

The Musketeers regain the lead in the third period. Omaha was on the power play, but Justin Hryckowian scored a short handed goal to give Sioux City a 2-1 lead which would end up being the difference.

Musketeers goalie Akira Schmid continued his dominance stopping 29 of Omaha's 30 shots on goal.

Sioux City will face Fargo in the Western Conference finals. Game one is Friday night at 7:05 at the Tyson Event Center.