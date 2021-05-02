Puerto Rico groans under pandemic as health, economy suffer

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Puerto Rico has put health experts at odds with government officials. The government is trying to protect people’s health while also trying to prevent an economic implosion on an island battered by hurricanes, earthquakes and a prolonged financial crisis. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has resisted tighter restrictions on businesses. The solution, he says, is vaccinations. The land of 3.3 million people has reported more than 115,000 confirmed cases, over 115,000 suspected ones and more than 2,000 deaths, with transmission rates inching up the last week of April to 28 cases per 100,000 people a day, compared with 17 per 100,000 on the U.S. mainland.