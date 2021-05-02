Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to apartments on city’s west side

UPDATE: (1:10 pm)

According to officials they were initially called for a fire alarm, when they say it was a kitchen fire that was contained quickly.

Residents were evacuated but no one was injured.

PREVIOUS:

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Fire Rescue is on scene at Centennial Manor Apartments in Sioux City.

Crews are on scene at Centennial Manor Apartments in Sioux City. When I arrived there were no visible smoke or flames but there are crew in the building. We'll keep you updated with information as we receive it. pic.twitter.com/w4LNxe66vj — Emily Schrad (@EmilyKTIV4) May 2, 2021

No smoke or flames were visible from the outside, but residents had been evacuated.

This is an ongoing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.