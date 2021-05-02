Siouxlanders enjoy first camping weekend

SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - We had a weekend full of nice weather which brought many people out for the start of camping season.

You could find many campers out at Bigelow Park in Salix, Iowa

After a year of limited activities, families were eager to get out to the campgrounds.

One camper said she loves catching up with people they don't always get the chance to see in everyday life.

"It's great to always get out the first time. It was windy yesterday but it's been beautiful camping. We like camping here, we've been camping for more years than I hate to count. But it's fun and we get to spend time with our kids and our grandkids and our great-grandkids and it's wonderful," said Mary Porter, Camper.

And even the young kids enjoyed the first weekend out camping.

"What I like about camping is I get to spend time with my grandma and grandpa and ride my bike. I get to meet new friends. I get to go to the park," said Lailynn Hoch.