South Dakota St. tops S. Illinois 31-26 in FCS quarterfinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw two touchdown passes to Jadon Janke and ran 67 yards for the go-ahead score to help South Dakota State rally from a 13-point deficit and beat Southern Illinois 31-26 in the FCS playoffs. Top-seeded South Dakota State is No. 3 in the STATS FCS poll and will host fifth-ranked Delaware in the semifinals Saturday. Nico Gualdoni made a 33-yard field goal to give Southern Illinois a 20-7 lead with 22 seconds left in the second quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored the next 24 points. SIU’s Landon Lenoir had six receptions for 129 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown. Gronowski finished 9 of 16 for 183 yards and had 142 yards rushing on 13 carries.