Thunderstorms possible as colder air pushes into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures weren’t as warm on Sunday compared to Saturday, but the humidity levels came up substantially.

Now as a cold front pushes in, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms forming Sunday evening with scattered showers continuing into the night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday is going to be a much cooler and windy day with a chance of showers continuing as highs only get into the low 60s.

In fact, the entire week looks to stay a little cooler than average.

