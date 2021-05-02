Skip to Content

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

1:59 pm National news from the Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two White House officials say the U.S. trade representative will begin talks in the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping poorer countries from making their own generic version of critically needed COVID-19 vaccines. The White House has come under pressure over the issue. White House chief of staff Ron Klain says trade representative Katherine Tai will be starting talks with the trade organization on ways to get the vaccine more widely distributed, licensed and shared. Klain and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration will have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content