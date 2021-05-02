White House releases statement on the 10 year anniversary of the killing of Bin Laden

President Joe Biden is reflecting on the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

The Al Qaeda leader evaded justice for 10 years after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Bin Laden was killed in a raid by US Special Operations Forces on May 2, 2011.

The White House issued a statement to mark the ten-year anniversary of Bin Laden's death.

In the statement, Biden said quote, “I want to give my enduring thanks to the service members who executed the raid at great personal risk and the public servants across our government who made our mission a success.”

Biden was with then-president Barack Obama in the situation room during the raid.

The President said the night is a moment he will never forget.