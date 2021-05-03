San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Coast Guard has ended its search for survivors of the San Diego boat wreck, which killed three and injured 29 on a bright Sunday morning near tidepools of Cabrillo National Monument, a popular spot for tourists and hikers. The Mexican government said most were Mexican citizens and are being turned over to U.S. immigration authorities. The incident highlights how smugglers put migrants at extraordinary peril for profits. Maritime smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders.