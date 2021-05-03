Bishop Heelan falls to #2 Lewis Central
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER--
Denison Schleswig (B) 4 Kuemper Catholic 1 F
Spirit Lake (G) 3 BHRV 2 F
Spirit Lake (B) 3 BHRV 2 F
Lewis Central (G) 6 Bishop Heelan 2 F
Missouri Valley (B) 4 Logan-Magnolia 0 F
Columbus Scotus (G) 10 Lutheran High N'east 0 F
Glenwood (G) 3 S.C. East 2 F
MOC-FV (G) 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan 0 F
Columbus Lakeview (G) 3 South Sioux City 2 F
Spencer (B) 4 Unity Christian 0 F
Spencer (G) 10 Unity Christian 0 F
Sioux Center (B) 2 West Sioux 0 F
Sioux Center (G) 2 West Sioux 0 F