City council approves entrance sign design, plans

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City is getting an entrance sign to greet visitors after years of council debate.

Monday, the city council approved the design, and plans, on a 4-1 vote.

CMBA Architects came up with the design, which will sit near the Sergeant Floyd monument facing northbound I-29.

The estimated cost of the sign is $250,000.

Mayor Bob Scott voted against the sign, saying the cost is too high for not following through with original plans.

"One of the selling points was people are going to want their picture by it, but we don't have a sidewalk going to it so people are going to be falling down the hill setting us up for liability. If you're not going to do the whole project, which I understand because the sign is so expensive, then we shouldn't do anything right now is my opinion," said Mayor Scott.

The project is expected to go out for bid this week.