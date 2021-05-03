Dumpster fire damages side of senior living center

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) -- No one was injured when a dumpster caught fire at a senior living center Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said a dumpster caught fire at Floyd Place Senior Living in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

A neighbor made the 9-1-1 call and pulled the dumpster away from the building.

Before fire crews could arrive, officials said police put the dumpster fire out.

However, the fire damaged part of the building's siding.

"We had the sprinkler system going of helping extinguish the fire, we did a secondary search making sure everyone was out of the building. They'll have the fire sprinkler company coming up to reset their fire sprinklers. It was a great case they maintained their fire protection systems well. And the fire sprinkler system saved their building," said fire chief Anthony Gaul.

As a precuation, resident were evacuated. They were allowed back inside after fire crews checked out the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.