Elk Creek housing development annexed into Sioux City limits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council voted Monday to annex the new Elk Creek subdivision into the city limits.

This will allow for the future housing development to have access to city utilities.

The new development will have 82 lots.

It is located off the corner of Singing Hills Boulevard and Old Lakeport Road.

Mayor Bob Scott said this is another step to providing more housing options to Sioux City.

"We don't have any lots in town right now. The one's at Whispering Creek are filling up. We don't have any on the north side. So we have a lot shortage and housing is somewhat short supply so I'm hoping it will easy some of the pressure on the housing. It seems to be a really nice location and a good project so hopefully they'll take off and houses will start to get built there this year," said Mayor Scott.

Among the 82 lots, there will be 139 units.

The mayor said he's been told lots will be available by the fall.