Attention travelers! EU proposes reopening external borders

BRUSSELS (AP) — In announcement sure to be welcomed by travelers worldwide, the EU’s executive branch has proposed easing restrictions on visiting the 27-nation bloc as vaccination campaigns keep gathering speed. Travel to the EU is currently extremely limited except for a handful of countries with low infection rates. But with the summer season tourism looming, the European Commission hopes that the new recommendations will help dramatically expand that list. EU officials believe the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns will soon be “a game changer,” especially in Europe. Its proposal will be discussed with EU ambassadors this week and EU officials hope it could start by June.