Los Angeles Times hires ESPN’s Kevin Merida as new editor

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Times says Monday ESPN’s Kevin Merida will be its new executive editor. Merida has run ESPN’s The Undefeated site, which deals with issues on race and culture along with sports, for the past several years. He’s had extensive newspaper experience, including 22 years at The Washington Post, and the Times owners say they want him to work on the newspaper’s transition to the digital age. Merida, who is Black, has been hired when the Times and other journalistic institutions have taken tough looks at their own diversity in both staffing and in who and what they cover.