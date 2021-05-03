Mexico worries about scorn if another drug lord is released

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is worried that yet another shadowy release of a drug lord is about to make Mexico a target of international ridicule. Almost eight years after drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an improperly ordered release, another top capo of the Sinaloa cartel was about to walk in similar circumstances. Hector “El Güero” Palma was hours away from freedom after a judge’s secretary sent a letter _ on a Saturday and national holiday _ saying the government had hours to release him after he was acquitted on organized crime charges.