Nebraska receives $50M for replacing Spencer Dam destroyed in 2019 flood

SPENCER, Neb. (KTIV) - Federal officials are giving Nebraska more than $50 million toward the replacement of the Spencer Dam on the Niobrara River.

The dam collapsed during devastating flooding in March of 2019, killing a man who lived just downstream from it.

The money is intended to cover 75% of the cost of the project, with the rest to come from state and local sources.

The 93-year-old Spencer Dam was overwhelmed in a surge of ice boulders, with some chunks measured up to 2 feet thick and 20 feet long.

The storm also caused other major damage across Nebraska.