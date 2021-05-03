Puerto Rican boxer held without bail after lover found dead

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo held without bail after he was charged in the death of his 27-year-old pregnant lover whose body was found in a lagoon. Verdejo is charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in the death of Keishla Rodríguez and with intentionally killing an unborn child. He did not make any comments during Monday’s virtual hearing in which he relied on a translator. The U.S. government has 30 days to present the case to a federal grand jury.