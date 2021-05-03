Skip to Content

Omaha community college to use COVID-19 relief funds for free classes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area community college says it will use federal pandemic relief funds to offer Nebraska high school students free classes this summer.

The board of Metropolitan Community College last week approved a resolution to use federal COVID-19 relief money to cover tuition and books for Nebraska high school students taking courses this summer.

Typically, high school students who enroll in the college’s CollegeNow program pay $33 per credit hour — half the full rate.

The program is designed to give high school students a jump-start on college credits at four-year universities and colleges.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that students will still be responsible for the cost of tools or other required supplies outside of tuition and books.

