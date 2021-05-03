Plymouth County Fair returns for 2021

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - After being postponed in 2020, the Plymouth County Fair will return this summer. The fair is set to begin July 28 and run through Aug. 1.

Last year, Plymouth County Fair Board leaders decided to postpone the fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They postponed the fair rather than canceling it due to legal agreements with the fair's vendors and entertainment.

"By postponing the fair they all honored their contracts and carried them forward to 2021. All the entertainment we had booked for 2020 will be our entertainment for 2021," said Plymouth County Fair Board President Loren Schnefp.

The fair's grandstand entertainment and motocross racing will be Wednesday night. The tough truck contest will be Thursday night, the Farm Bureau Tractor Pull will be Friday night, the demolition derby is set for Saturday night and Sunday will conclude with Figure 8 racing.

As for COVID-19 guidelines, the county fair does not have anything in place yet. Schnefp stated that they will follow whatever guidelines are in place for the state of Iowa at the start of the fair.

"We just want everyone to come, we call it the five best days of summer and there are over 100-thousand people that come to our fair and its just a great time," said Schnefp.