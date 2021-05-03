Prince Harry, Jennifer Lopez make voices heard at Vax Live

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prince Harry were among several big names advocating for vaccine equity at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” Celebrities and political leaders on Sunday night appeared at the Global Citizen’s fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The taped event will air May 8 on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations. The concert included performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, H.E.R. and J Balvin. Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman appeared as special guest speakers. Several thousand fully-vaccinated people attended the event, which was hosted by Selena Gomez.