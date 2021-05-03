When Buffett is gone, Abel will take over at Berkshire

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a report. Buffett confirmed the succession plan to CNBC on Monday, after Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger hinted at the news during the company’s annual meeting on Saturday. Abel currently oversees all of Berkshire’s non-insurance companies. Berkshire has long said it planned to split Buffett’s job into three parts when he is gone: CEO, investment management and a separate chairman. But in the past Buffett has refused to name the CEO candidate.