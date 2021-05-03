Saudi king names new economy minister, eldest son as adviser

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has appointed a new economy minister and named his eldest living son as a special adviser. In a series of royal decrees Monday, the king named Faisal al-Ibrahim as minister of economy and planning, a move that elevates him from his post as deputy minister which he’d served as since 2018. Al-Ibrahim has previously held jobs with Aramco and in the country’s Council of Economic Affairs and Development. The king also decreed that Prince Sultan bin Salman would serve as a special adviser. The prince had been head of the Saudi Space Authority, leaning on his experience as the first Arab astronaut to go to space.