South Dakota governor expecting big tourism summer

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MONUMENT, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is telling the state’s tourism industry to gear up for a busy summer. With plenty of people itching to travel after spending last year mostly at home, the Republican governor says there are many signs that tourism — the state’s second-largest industry — will make a big rebound from last year. Tourism spending dropped by 18% in 2020, but Noem says the state still welcomed many visitors. She made her statements at an event Monday at Mount Rushmore National Monument, where she is suing to hold a fireworks display this summer. The National Parks Service denied the state’s application, saying it would pose too great a fire threat and was opposed by Native American tribes.