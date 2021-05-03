Wage theft: Methodology for analysis of Labor data

For a story on companies cheating their workers out of pay, the Center for Public Integrity analyzed the Labor Department’s wage and hour violation data. The Labor Department provided the data in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. The data used in the analysis covers the period from October 2005 through September 2020 and includes all cases in which the agency determined there were minimum wage or overtime violations. Employers were grouped by their employer identification number, or EIN. The Labor Department withheld EINs in about one-third of cases involving minimum wage or overtime violations. Those cases were excluded from portions of the analysis that required identifying specific companies.