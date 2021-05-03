Windy and cooler weather to start the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers and thunderstorms have brought beneficial rainfall through the night to southern and eastern Siouxland.



Showers will linger this morning in those area before wrapping up shortly before noon.



Everyone will be seeing a blustery day with north winds at 15 to 30 miles per hour and gusts that could hit 40 miles per hour.



Clouds will decrease some in the afternoon but it will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.



We stay partly cloudy overnight with lows near 40 degrees and a bit of a breeze in place.



Tuesday will be mostly sunny but, with the northerly winds continuing, we will stay cool with highs again in the low 60s.



Some hit-or-miss showers will be possible on Wednesday before drying out again Thursday and Friday.



More on those rain chances and when we will see some warmer temperatures return on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.