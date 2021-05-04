2 GOP California governor candidates try to impress voters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two Republicans trying to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election are trying to impress voters. John Cox lost badly to Newsom in 2018 and has spent $5 million to launch a statewide television ad that starts airing Tuesday. He also plans to campaign alongside a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear while trying to portray himself as a “beast” who can shake up Sacramento and Newsom as a “beauty” who has failed. Jenner released a video with her speaking about her candidacy for the first time that shows clips from her Olympic 1976 run. She says she wants to bring back the “gold” to the Golden State.