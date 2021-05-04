Breezy and cool again but with more sunshine Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Although it was a big change from what we had seen over the weekend, Monday's weather was actually pretty close to average for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



We will keep the breezy northerly winds around today with the strongest winds expected in the middle of the day.



Highs will be similar to yesterday but we will be seeing a lot more sunshine overhead.



We look to stay mostly clear overnight with the wind dying down which sets up another night where frost will be possible.



One saving grace for western Siouxland is that cloud cover looks to start pushing in late in the night and may help us from dropping off too drastically.



A weak system will pass through on our area Wednesday and will give us a chance for some scattered light showers.



Moisture is pretty limited with this system so amounts will likely not move the needle on our drought much.



More on what to expect as we head through the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.