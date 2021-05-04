Director of Siouxland District Health answers questions about vaccine hesitancy

Director of Siouxland District Health answers questions about vaccine hesitancyNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Vaccinations for even younger people might be on the horizon.
As early as next week, the FDA might authorize the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. If it does, the CDC would then hold an emergency meeting and issue recommendations.
Pfizer recently announced trial results showed the vaccine is highly affective for tha age group, possibly even more than adults.
Vaccinating children is also a big step toward raising immunity levels across the country. It comes as experts are now worried that vaccine hesitancy could make reaching "herd immunity" in the U.S. difficult if not impossible.
KTIV brought in Kevin Grieme, the Health Director for the Siouxland District Health Department to answer some questions about the Pfizer vaccine's potential approval and how some people experiencing vaccine hesitancy.
The questions we asked Grieme included:
- If kids 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine, how many more people will that add to those that are able to get the vaccine?
- Some adults have chosen not to get the vaccine, or wait to get their dose. With 12 and older eligible, what do you say to parents who may worry about side effects of the vaccine in their teenage kids.
- What kind of side effects are possible in those 12, 13, 14 and 15-year-old old who get the vaccine?
- There are concerns that communities might not reach "herd immunity" if more people don't get vaccinated. Is "herd immunity" still possible in light of a lower demand for the vaccine lately?
- Will getting those 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated help reach "herd immunity?"