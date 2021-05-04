Director of Siouxland District Health answers questions about vaccine hesitancy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Vaccinations for even younger people might be on the horizon.

As early as next week, the FDA might authorize the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. If it does, the CDC would then hold an emergency meeting and issue recommendations.

Pfizer recently announced trial results showed the vaccine is highly affective for tha age group, possibly even more than adults.

Vaccinating children is also a big step toward raising immunity levels across the country. It comes as experts are now worried that vaccine hesitancy could make reaching "herd immunity" in the U.S. difficult if not impossible.

KTIV brought in Kevin Grieme, the Health Director for the Siouxland District Health Department to answer some questions about the Pfizer vaccine's potential approval and how some people experiencing vaccine hesitancy.

The questions we asked Grieme included: