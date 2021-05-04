EU delivers vaccine jabs to Balkans after China and Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union has started delivering EU-funded coronavirus vaccines across the Balkans, where China and Russia have for months been supplying the much-needed shots and thus making political gains. The European Commission last month announced that 651,000 Pfizer doses will be delivered to Serbia, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania and Kosovo in weekly instalments from May to August. The vaccines are funded from a 70 million euro ($85 million) package adopted by the Commission in December. Most Balkan countries have struggled to get vaccines, except for Serbia, which had launched a successful inoculation campaign mainly thanks to large deliveries of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V shots.