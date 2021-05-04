Ex-Dodge County attorney gets probation in deal on DUI case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former eastern Nebraska county prosecutor has been sentenced to probation and avoided being charged with a second-offense drunken driving charge, with the prosecutor blaming that decision on a botched investigation by police. The Omaha World-Herald reports that former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was sentenced Monday to 18 months of probation, to run concurrently with an earlier sentence he received for violating his probation from a March 2020 DUI conviction. The probation violation stemmed from a second drunken driving incident in January, in which Fremont police said a preliminary breath test showed Glass was drunk. But prosecutor Brenda Beadle says police failed to follow up with more advanced testing that is admissible in court.