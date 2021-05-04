House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is stepping up the pressure on No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney. He took to the Fox News Channel to describe concerns by rank-and-file Republicans about “her ability to carry out her job” after she traded insults with former President Donald Trump. McCarthy’s comments underscore the growing hold that the former president has on the House GOP. Rather than standing by Cheney, McCarthy essentially landed himself in the camp of her critics. Their increasingly outspoken attacks on her suggest her hold on her leadership job may be in renewed peril.