Madrid election centers on virus response, rise of far right

MADRID (AP) — Madrid residents are voting for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of resistance to lockdown measures and the divide between left and right-wing parties. Polling stations opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday with strict requirements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Older adults were encouraged to cast their ballots during a 2-hour period mid-morning, and the hour before polls close has been reserved for people quarantining. The early election was called by a conservative regional president who is trying to broaden her power base after she dissolved her center-right coalition. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has made a name for herself by criticizing the national government’s handling of the pandemic.