May 4: South Dakota reports 47% of 16 and older population fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting on Tuesday 4,085 more residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, with a total of 288,249 people in the state now fully vaccinated.

This means an estimated 47.64% of South Dakota's 16 and older population is fully vaccinated against the virus.

The state's COIVID-19 dashboard shows 55.11% of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 602,026 of its allocated vaccines, with 266,884 being Moderna, 317,859 being Pfizer and 17,283 being Johnson & Johnson.

On May 4's report, which includes numbers from May 1 and May 2, health officials reported 175 more confirmed COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 1,445 active cases of the virus in the state, a decrease of 67 since May 3.

A total of 119,556 of South Dakota's 122,974 COVID-19 cases have recovered, while 103 patients remain hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, there have been 1,973 virus-related deaths in South Dakota. Three additional virus-related deaths were reported on May 4.

Find the latest information from South Dakota's COVID-19 dashboard here.