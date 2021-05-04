Millennial Money: Befriend your money and reap the benefits

A more positive relationship with your money can help you feel more confident and empowered. So treat your money like a friend. Give it time and attention by checking on your spending, goals and debts. This effort often provides momentum for you to make positive changes, like cutting spending. Also, try to appreciate the money you have, rather than getting caught up in wanting more. Just like you would take an interest in a friend, learn more about money through personal finance podcasts, articles and books. And be kind. Aim to use positive language when talking about money — and don’t judge yourself for mistakes.